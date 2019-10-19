‘Drug buffet’ near school shut down, Midlands police say. Man faces multiple charges

Police in Kershaw County busted up what they called a “drug buffet” in the town of Elgin.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office drug unit and Elgin Police Department said they shut down a drug operation on Sun Valley Drive.

Police raided a home on Oct. 14 and charged Zachary John Keegan with 10 offenses in connection with the alleged drug house, including manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of meth, cocaine and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute near a school.

Sun Valley Drive is less than a mile from Leslie M. Stover Middle School and Blaney Elementary School.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police said they also found “items commonly used by law enforcement” in the house, including a bulletproof vest, an expandable baton, and a police badge. Other charges against Keegan may be forthcoming, Kershaw sheriff’s office said.

Keegan is jailed at the Kershaw County Detention Center on more than $200,000 bond.

Keegan has an extensive criminal record in Kershaw County going back to 2010 when police charged him with simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest for which he was sentenced to jail time, according to court records.

In April, Kershaw deputies charged Keegan with manufacturing cocaine, possession of a weapon by a felon and failure to stop for police, records show. Keegan posted a $21,000 bond and got out of jail to await trial for those offenses.

Keegan could be imprisoned for more than 30 years if convicted on any two of his current charges.