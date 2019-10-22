Driver wanted after fatal hit & run on Columbia interstate, SC Highway Patrol says

A search is underway for a driver involved in a deadly hit & run collision on a major interstate running through Columbia, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help in finding the driver of silver Kia Forte four-door sedan that was built between 2013 and 2018.

That vehicle was involved in a Monday morning crash that killed a pedestrian, according to Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 7 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near the 12 mile marker, Master Trooper David Jones tweeted. That is the Forest Drive exit.

This photo of a Kia Forte shows a vehicle similar to one believed to be involved in a deadly hit & run in Columbia, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. South Carolina Highway Patrol

After the crash, the driver of the Kia left the scene, while the pedestrian died of injuries sustained from the collision, Highway Patrol said.

It’s possible the Kia might have damage to the right front and undercarriage which was sustained in the wreck, according to Highway Patrol.

Lanes were blocked on I-77 following the crash, and traffic was backed up and slow moving during the morning commute.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the pedestrian after the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or 800-768-1501, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This was not the only pedestrian killed in a hit & run on a South Carolina road Monday.

Another person was died after a collision that occurred at about 7 p.m. while walking on U.S. 301 in Dillon County, according to Highway Patrol.

