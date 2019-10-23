A Postal Service carrier was killed on her SC route, now second man is in jail, cops say

A second man has been charged with the murder of a U.S. Postal Service carrier who was killed delivering mail on her South Carolina route, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Irene Pressley was killed Sept. 23 in Andrews, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a Facebook post. That is about 100 miles east of Columbia.

On Tuesday, Jerome Terrell Davis was charged with Pressley’s murder after the 27-year-old Andrews man was arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Kingstree News reported.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, was previously charged with Pressley’s murder after he was arrested on Sept. 28, the sheriff’s office said.

“After further investigation, deputies were able to locate and arrested Jerome Terrell Davis for the charge of murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, shared by WCSC.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Davis was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the North Charleston Police Department, WCIV reported.

Davis is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center, according to WCBD. Seward is also behind bars at the county jail.

Seward was seen with an AR-15 before the shooting, and several .223 shell casings were found with the body of Pressley, who was shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

That is a type of ammunition magazine used in an AR-15.

Additionally, the 22-year-old Andrews man’s fingerprints were found on mail at the crime scene, according to the news release.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the 64-year-old Pressley was a rural letter carrier who had worked for the post office for 22 years, WPDE reported. A passerby found her body inside her vehicle, per the TV station.

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson said the death penalty could be a possible punishment, per WCSC.

Pressley’s murder remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.

