Former Midlands area police chief arrested for stealing money from bust, SC cops say

A former chief of police at a Midlands area department was arrested for stealing money from evidence, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.

Steven Daniel Holloway was Chief of the Eutawville Police Police Department when he took money seized in an arrest, SLED said in a news release.

Eutawville is in Orangeburg County and about 65 miles southeast of Columbia.

The 37-year-old Santee man took $4,606 that had been seized during an arrest in Eutawville, according to arrest warrants. The incident occurred between December 2017 and August 2018, warrants show.

During an investigation, a sealed evidence bag was found in Holloway’s patrol vehicle between Aug. 30-31, while it was parked at Eutawville Town Hall, warrants show.

Holloway was arrested Tuesday, and taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center where he was charged with misconduct in office, and grand larceny, according to the release.

