Midlands middle school student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

A 13-year-old middle school student has been charged after bringing a loaded handgun to school, the Sumter Police Department wrote in a news release.

The Alice Drive Middle School student, whose name isn’t being released because of his age, is charged with bringing a weapon on school property and possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

Another student had first alerted a school administrator that the student had a handgun, according to the release. Law enforcement then found the gun in the student’s backpack.

There was no planned threat to students or staff, according to the release.

The student is being held at the state Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.