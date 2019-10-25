Lexington County man sentenced to prison for asking minors for nudes, sex on Facebook

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after admitting to asking minors on Facebook for nude photos and to meet for sex.

Albert Spivey pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor on Thursday. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the sentencing in a news release Friday.

On Aug. 1, 2017, Facebook contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after noticing a South Carolina man was contacting underage girls for nude photos and to meet to have sex, according to the release. Law enforcement later determined the man as Spivey.

Following a search of his home, the release said, law enforcement found devices of child exploitation and identified three victims, ages 12, 15 and 16. The investigation found that Spivey used coercion and threatened the children to send him photos, the release said.

Spivey will have to resister as a sex offender and register with the child abuse registry.