Man found dead hanging in tree near golf course in SC, police say

Aiken authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was found hanging in a tree.

Friday, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken County Coroner’s Office found 40-year-old Vernon P. Seigler’s body in the woods next to the Aiken Golf Club course. He was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m.

Seigler was hanging upside down in a tree. His leg was caught in the branches, police said

The course of the Aiken Golf Club is about 10 miles off Interstate 20 at the edge of the city of Aiken.

The department of public safety and coroner’s office are investigating how Seigler came to be in hanging position. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.

Seigler will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of his death.

An autopsy determines whether a death was accidental or non-accidental. Testing for drugs or alcohol is typically done with the examination.

