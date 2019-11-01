Crime & Courts

Lexington County girl charged after threatening to kill students, police say

WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Police charged a 12-year-old at a West Columbia school with threatening students.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged the 12-year-old Pine Ridge Middle School girl, who’s unidentified because she’s a juvenile, after she told two student “she was going to kill them,” according to a release from Capt. Adam Myrick.

Deputies interviewed the accused student at the school to determined what happened, Myrick said. After being charged, police released her to the custody of her parents.

The State reached out to the Lexington 2 school district for comment but did not get a response before publishing.

The student will appear in Lexington County family court at a later date.

Check back as this story will be updated as more information is received.

Profile Image of David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.
