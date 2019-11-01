Lexington County girl charged after threatening to kill students, police say

Police charged a 12-year-old at a West Columbia school with threatening students.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged the 12-year-old Pine Ridge Middle School girl, who’s unidentified because she’s a juvenile, after she told two student “she was going to kill them,” according to a release from Capt. Adam Myrick.

Deputies interviewed the accused student at the school to determined what happened, Myrick said. After being charged, police released her to the custody of her parents.

The State reached out to the Lexington 2 school district for comment but did not get a response before publishing.

The student will appear in Lexington County family court at a later date.

Check back as this story will be updated as more information is received.

