Drive-by shooting occurs right near Richland sheriff’s department, deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened within a block of the department’s headquarters.

Friday, close to midday, a gunman in a black Dodge Dart fired into a victim’s vehicle as the victim drove along the 5700 block of Two Notch Road, deputies said. The victim ran off the road and flagged someone down for help. The gunman drove away from the scene. When paramedics arrived, they rushed the victim to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting occurred in close proximity to the sheriff’s department headquarters, which is located at 5623 Two Notch Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the area to investigate. Two Notch Road near the 5700 block was closed in both directions as investigators processed the scene.

Investigators are trying to find out if more than one gunman was in the Dodge Dart.

Deputies asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

