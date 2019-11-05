West Columbia man shot a family member before turning self in, Lexington deputies say

When a Lexington County deputy pulled up to a West Columbia house for a call of shots fired, a woman ran out of the home crying and begging for help, according to a police report.

A relative was shot inside and she was desperate to get treatment.

Tuesday, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced a man was locked up with the shooting.

The department charged 40-year-old Keon Lamont Faison with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

“Based on what a victim and witnesses told detectives, Faison shot a female relative after they argued inside his home on Bay Blossom Lane,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He twice pointed the gun at another family member before leaving the home.”

The 49-year-old victim was shot once in the leg by a 9 mm pistol while five children, an infant and four others under 13, were in the house on Bay Blossom Lane in West Columbia, according to a deputy’s report.

Paramedics transport the victim to the hospital and she is expected to recover from the gunshot wound, said Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesperson for the department.

Faison turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Department Friday night.

A judge denied Faison bond. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.