Toddler ejected in crash after car was hit by motorcycle thieves, Columbia police say

Two men are facing charges after a collision that injured a toddler and blocked traffic in Columbia for hours during the Tuesday morning commute.

While they were speeding down North Main Street in an SUV after stealing a motorcycle, Quintin Haymon and Bryant Joe smashed into a car, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. The motorcycle was stored in the back of the SUV, but had fallen out before the wreck, police said.

A 3-year-old in the Chevrolet Malibu that was hit was ejected from the car and had to be hospitalized, police said.

Quintin Haymon, left, and Bryant Joe were charged after a crash in downtown Columbia. Columbia Police Department

The collision at the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue happened at about 4 a.m., and caused the downtown intersection to be closed, blocking traffic for about four hours, The State reported.

Moments before the wreck an officer saw the SUV speeding in the dark, and the Kia Sportage’s headlights were not turned on, according to the release. Sunrise in Columbia was at 6:47 a.m., per timeanddate.com.

Haymon, who was identified as the driver of the Kia, proceeded to run a red light and collide with the Chevy, police said.

A woman and her son were in the car that was spinning from the impact of the crash, causing the 3-year-old to be thrown from Chevy, according to the release.

Police said the toddler was in a safety seat. He was taken to an area hospital.

The child remained hospitalized Wednesday, but medical staff said he is expected to be okay, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

After being treated for injuries at the scene of the wreck, Haymon and Joe were charged with grand larceny motor vehicle and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, police said.

A witness said they stole a 2014 Honda motorcycle from the 3900 block of Bentley Drive, and the witness tried to follow them as they sped away, according to the release.

Haymon faces more charges because he was driving the SUV, according to the release.

Information on the additional charges was not available.

Joe remains behind bars after his bond was set at $1,000, jail records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.