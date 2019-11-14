Columbia carjacking gun thieves get stiff prison sentences from federal judge

U.S. federal courthouse in Columbia John Monk

Three Columbia-area carjackers were each sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Wednesday for a crime spree in which they stole cars at gunpoint and raided firearms and ammunition from an August 2018 gunshow.

“These are very serious matters,” federal judge Terry Wooten said Wednesday at an almost three-hour hearing at Columbia’s federal courthouse. He then handed down prison sentences of 21 years and 10 months to Shelvey Grant, 21 years to Arthur Evans Jr. and 20 years to Jevante Richmond.

In August 2018, the trio stole cars from Columbia residents at gun point. In one case, they pistol-whipped the driver, stole his wallet and fired shots into the air before taking off.

They also raided a cache of guns and ammunition at a Shriners’ gun show in August 2018 at Jamil Temple in Lexington County. They made off with five assault-style rifles and thousands of rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition that they later sold on the streets.

In July, Wooten rejected a plea deal that prosecutors and defense attorneys had worked up in the case that would have given each defendant 17 years in prison.

At that time, Wooten noted that each man had served time in prison and was out on parole at the time of the carjackings and gun thefts. Wooten, known for his stiff sentences, told attorneys the 17-year deal was “too lenient” and that he wanted lengthier prison terms for all three criminals. All three had already pleaded guilty.

Judges rarely reject plea agreements, which are often the product of months of negotiations between prosecutors and defense lawyers and take into account the defendants’ background, the circumstances of the case and the interests of law enforcement and the victims.

At Wednesday’s hearing, one victim — a woman in her 30s who works in a local library — spoke. She told the judge how the carjacking had shaken her.

Although she was thankful she was not physically harmed, the carjacking had put “an emotional and financial burden” on her, she said. The carjackers inflicted some $1,200 in damage to her car, she said.

As part of the penalty, the judge ordered the carjackers to pay $1,288 for damaging her car. But since the defendants will be in prison for at least 20 years, it seems unlikely the money will be paid anytime soon, if ever.

Officers investigating the carjackings caught a break when Richland County deputies spotted two of the stolen cars, one being driven by Evans and the other by Grant. The carjackers led deputies on a high-speed chase in which one of the stolen cars sideswiped another car before crashing. Once caught, the carjackers began cooperating with authorities, according to statements in court Wednesday.

Carjacking is a federal crime, and the FBI quickly became involved in the case. Federal agents were in court Wednesday.

During the hearing, Wooten said he was giving the stiffest possible sentence to Grant, 28, whom the judge deemed “a career offender” with prior state convictions for grand larceny, a weapons violation and distributing crack cocaine. Grant was represented by Columbia attorney Jonathan Harvey.

Federal public defense Kathy Evatt, who represented Richmond, 26, argued that her client “was not even close to being a career criminal” because up to the carjackings, he only had one conviction — for burglary. He had not wielded a gun, she said.

Wooten countered that in one of the carjackings, Richmond did point a gun at a victim and had committed the carjackings and gun thefts while he was on parole.

“The fact he went to prison didn’t deter him,” Wooten said. “Mr. Richmond made his bed as far as I’m concerned.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Richardson argued for a lighter sentence, telling Wooten that earlier this year in a major drug trial, Richmond had testified for the government “ at serious risk to himself.” Another government witness who testified in that trial had “her house burned down two hours after the conviction,” Richardson told the judge.

Evans’ lawyer, Jack Duncan, told Wooten that Evans, 27, was “raised in the street” and had nowhere to go when he started hanging around with the other two carjackers.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” Evans told the judge. “As of right now, I’m not who I was a year ago. I have learned my lesson.”

But the judge noted that Evans had taken the lead in one of the carjackings, ordering the victim to the ground and striking a victim. Evans was one of the carjackers who had led police on a high speed chase that ended in a crash, Wooten said.

Wooten said he was given the stiff sentences to send a message and to protect the public.

“These are violent crimes, no question about it,” Wooten said.