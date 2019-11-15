Shooting suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at members of a Columbia business.

On Wednesday, Thomas Ryan Massengale, 23, was allegedly upset about a vehicle title transfer at a business on the 5500 block of Two Notch Road when police say he pulled out a gun and began firing “in the direction of four staffers of the business,” Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

One of the bullets struck a 38-year-old man, who was then taken to the hospital, police said.

Massengale was arrested Thursday and is currently being housed in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER