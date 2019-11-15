Crime & Courts
Shooting suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at members of a Columbia business.
On Wednesday, Thomas Ryan Massengale, 23, was allegedly upset about a vehicle title transfer at a business on the 5500 block of Two Notch Road when police say he pulled out a gun and began firing “in the direction of four staffers of the business,” Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
One of the bullets struck a 38-year-old man, who was then taken to the hospital, police said.
Massengale was arrested Thursday and is currently being housed in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.
