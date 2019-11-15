Crime & Courts

Lexington County 11-year-old charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ school

A Lexington County middle school student has been charged with threatening students after threatening to “blow up” the school on Thursday, police said.

The 11-year-old Carolina Springs Middle School student, whom authorities are not naming because he is a minor, was released to his mother’s custody and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at an undetermined date, according to a release from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Carolina Springs Middle school is in the Lexington 1 school district and is about seven miles south of the city of Lexington.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. There, where he won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for his political and environmental coverage.
