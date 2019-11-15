Lexington County 11-year-old charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ school

A Lexington County middle school student has been charged with threatening students after threatening to “blow up” the school on Thursday, police said.

The 11-year-old Carolina Springs Middle School student, whom authorities are not naming because he is a minor, was released to his mother’s custody and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at an undetermined date, according to a release from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Carolina Springs Middle school is in the Lexington 1 school district and is about seven miles south of the city of Lexington.

