After a man was shot running from carjacking, Columbia police ask for public’s help

A man was shot and his friend pistol-whipped while being carjacked off Greystone Boulevard, Columbia police say. Now, police are asking for the public’s help to make arrests.

Wednesday, the two victims were in their car at 246 Stoneridge Drive. That is the address of two office buildings, one that houses Fortis College. Another two men, at least one armed with a gun, came up to the car and accosted the victims, according to the Columbia Police Department.

One victim ran and was shot in the upper body, police said. The gunman hit the other victim in the head with the gun before stealing the victims’ vehicle.

Police responded to the incident around 8 p.m. with a call of shots fired.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The man who was shot is 23 years old, according to police. He and his friend were taken to a hospital, where they are recovering.

When an arrest is made, the suspect or suspects will be charged with attempted murder, police said.

Attempted murder is punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by going to their website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.