Early morning shooting in Columbia sends one man to the hospital

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northern Columbia that left one man in the hospital.

At roughly 4 a.m. Columbia Police Department responded to a “shot spotter” alert at the 800 block of Rosedale Arch, which is near the Richland Library on North Main Street and across the street from Believers in Christ Church, said Lt. Paul Blendowski.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and they transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Blendowski said.

Police are questioning a person of interest but have not named a suspect.

Police believe this was “an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community,” Blendowski said.