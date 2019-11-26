Police identify murder suspect, who is still at large

Police have named a suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Demetrius Floyd.

The suspect is Jaylen Bell, 18, and he is facing murder charges in connection to the death, Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

“Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous,” the release said. “If you see Bell, do not approach him and call 911.”

Floyd was hospitalized after receiving multiple gunshot wounds near 400 block of Dubard-Boyle Road, which is near the Oak Hills Golf Club, according to the release and a previous article from The State. Floyd died from his wounds Sunday night at 10:38.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Those who have information on Bell’s location can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.