Police arrest man for attempted murder after shooting, carjacking

Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot one man and pistol-whipped another during a carjacking last week, according to a release from Columbia Police Department.

Jhordan Clarke, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.

The shooting occurred at 246 Stoneridge Dr. on Nov. 20. Clarke allegedly approached the two victims sitting inside a car. When one of the victims ran away, Clarke allegedly shot him and pistol-whipped the other before stealing the vehicle, according to the release.

The victim who was shot is still in critical condition, according to the release.

Clarke is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to jail records.