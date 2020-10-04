Body found in downtown Columbia, near Five Points. Police call death a homicide.

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Columbia on Sunday morning, police said.

A passerby discovered the man at about 7:30 a.m., Lt. R.L. White, of Columbia Police Department, told The State.

The body was found close to the intersection of Henderson and Senate streets, according to police. That’s in the shadow of the Heritage Condos complex, and near the Five Points area.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed to The State that his office was on the scene.

Watts said the man would be publicly identified after the coroner’s office performs an autopsy and notifies the man’s family.

No cause of death has been given, but police called the death a homicide.

No arrests have been made and what led to the killing remains under investigation, White said.

Police said there is limited information available since they have just begun investigating. But the death is considered an isolated incident, and not a greater threat to the community, White said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

