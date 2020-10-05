Bomb squad goes to Columbia home after domestic disturbance is reported, sheriff says

A bomb squad was sent to a Columbia home Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies called for the bomb squad after discovering suspicious materials at a home in the 6900 block of Claudia Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s between Two Notch Road and S.C. 277, near the junction with Interstate 20.

No evacuation was ordered as of 1:15 p.m., the sheriff’s department said. The bomb squad was called as a precaution, according to the release.

Information on what suspicious materials were found was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s deputies said they originally went to the home at about 11:30 a.m. in response to a report of a domestic disturbance.

A man was taken into custody in connection to the domestic incident, according to the release.

There was no word on any potential criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

