Hilton Head man found shot to death behind Midlands building, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man’s body was found behind a Midlands building, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Russell Eugene Gleghorn was dead when he was discovered in the 1100 block of Old Pocalla Road after 1 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 15/Pocalla Road and U.S. 521/South Guignard Parkway.

The 38-year-old Hilton Head Island resident appeared to have been shot, according to the release. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Gleghorn was visiting the Midlands for a biker party, the Sumter Item reported.

The coroner’s office notified Gleghorn’s family of his death, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, and what led to the gunfire, or if it was related to the biker event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

