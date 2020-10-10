Road rage led to shooting, Richland sheriff’s office says. Can you help find the car?

Road rage led to a shooting in Lower Richland, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland deputies are asking for helping finding a vehicle, which could lead them to the shooter.

On Oct. 2, a 23-year-old man pulled his truck out of the Rabbit Run Mini Mart parking lot and drove to Trotter Road. He mistakenly cut off another car when he turned onto Trotter Road, police said.

The driver of the car pulled around the truck and stopped. A passenger got out of the car and shot at the truck, deputies said. The passenger got back in and the car drove off.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police released a photo of the car, which appears to be gray or silver.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the car involved to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking this vehicle, which it says was involved in a road rage shooting. RCSD.