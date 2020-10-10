The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Wreck of stolen car closes I-126 at Grey Stone Boulevard, Columbia police say

The driver of a stolen car crashed into a fence on Grey Stone Boulevard Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police closed Interstate 126 near the Grey Stone Boulevard exit as they detained two people at the scene of the wreck.

The Columbia Fire Department also deployed to the wreck. Smoke was billowing from the crashed vehicle.

Other details were not available as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Columbia Police Department said they would provide updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service