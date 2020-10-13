Columbia police find an SUV submerged near River Drive

Richland County police and a wrecker service pulled a Range Rover SUV out of the Columbia Canal Monday evening.

Around 4 p.m., someone called emergencies dispatchers to tell them they saw the vehicle go into the water.

Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department dispatched officers to the 4000 block of River Drive.

The Broad River Bridge crosses over the Columbia Canal and Broad River at that area of River Drive.

A Columbia Police Department office dove into the water to see if anyone was drowning but found no one, the department said. Richland County Sheriff’s Department sent in its dive team to make sure no one was in the SUV.

After the wrecker service pulled the SUV out of the canal, Columbia police contacted the family that owned the vehicle. No one was missing or hurt in the family, according to the police department.

Police say the SUV was likely stolen from Cayce and parked at River Drive before going into the water.

Police are looking for surveillance camera footage of the vehicle being abandoned or stolen.

Police asked for anyone who may know about the incident to called Cayce police at (803)794-0456 or Midlands Crime Stoppers (888)274-6372.

