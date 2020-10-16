SC police officer made at least $20,000 illegally selling metal, SLED says

A former Barnwell Police Department officer was ensnared in a scheme to illegally sell car parts valued for the metal inside them, according to state police.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Andrew Issac Milligan with misconduct in office and unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals with intent to resell.

Between July and October while Milligan was a Barnwell police officer, he advertised on Facebook that he was buying catalytic converters in South Carolina, an agent said.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that make toxic gases from engines into water and carbon dioxide. Inside, the converters contain platinum, a valuable metal.

Milligan used his patrol car to go pick up the illegally obtained converters, according to SLED.

Milligan never got a permit to sell or transport the items, an agent said. He made at least $20,000 selling the converters.

Agents arrested Milligan Wednesday and jailed him at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case against Milligan will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Selling nonferrous metals without a permit is a felony and a person can be imprisoned for up to 10 years if guilty.

Black market selling of metal has been an issue in South Carolina.

Thieves often target property, such as air conditioning units and vehicle, that contain valuable metals and sell them to complicit scrap yards or other nefarious metal dealers.

Legislators last updated the law on selling metal in 2014 to try to make it harder for this black market to thrive.

Part of the laws require permits to buy, sell or transport nonferrous metals, less common metals without a significant amount of iron. The permits are obtained through a county’s sheriffs office typically.

The State attempted to contact an attorney for Milligan, but his legal representation was not yet publicly listed. This story will be updated if more information is ascertained.

