‘South Carolina’s most prolific serial arsonist’ convicted in Lexington County court

A woman called “South Carolina’s most prolific serial arsonist” by law enforcement was sentenced to prison for setting a fire at a Lexington County home, prosecutors said Monday.

Kimberly C. Wooten, 56, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a second-degree arson charge, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.

Wooten was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and must serve at least 17 years behind bars, according to the release. The solicitor’s office said according to South Carolina law, she is not eligible for parole before completing 85% of her sentence.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Wooten burned down a home under construction in the 200 block of Wessinger Farms Road in the Chapin area, according to the release. That’s in the Lake Murray area of Lexington County.

Wooten has six prior arson convictions from Richland County in 2008 for intentionally burning homes in the Irmo area, the solicitor’s office said.

She served 13 years in prison before being released and then was arrested on arson charges for the 2019 fire in Lexington County, according to the release.

“My investigation revealed Wooten to be South Carolina’s most prolific serial arsonist and she has already proven that she will commit these acts of arson again since she re-offended after spending years in prison,” Lexington County sheriff’s deputy Joshua Skeen said in court, according to the release.

Multiple firefighters responded to the fire at Wessinger Farms Road and entered the construction site to put out the flames, the solicitor’s office said. Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis said Wooten is not only a threat to residents, but also to the firefighters who risk their lives while battling arson crimes.

Wooten’s case was prosecuted by 11th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes.

In December 2019, Wooten was arrested on another second-degree arson charge, and that case is pending, Lexington County court records show.

