One man killed, another injured in overnight shooting, Columbia police say

One man was killed and another was hurt in an overnight shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

The gunfire was reported shortly after midnight on Sandalewood Court, police said on Twitter. That’s between the Broad River and Hollingshed Road.

Information on what led to the shooting, or the number of gunmen involved, was not made available by police.

Police did not say if the shooting was an isolated incident, or if it should be considered an ongoing threat.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man after notifying his family and performing an autopsy.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The second man who was shot suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

As of 10 a.m., no arrests were made, but police said officers were interviewing possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER