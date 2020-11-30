Search for shooter after SC man is killed, cops say

A search is underway for a gunman after a South Carolina man was killed in a weekend shooting, officials said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a shooting at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments complex. That’s on Sandlapper Drive, near the intersection with Whiskey Road and a Walmart Supercenter.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a man who had been shot at least once, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The man, who died at the scene, was identified as TyQuan Graham, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

An autopsy on the 34-year-old Aiken resident will be performed in Newberry, Ables said.

In addition to officers, the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to the scene to search for a shooter, or shooters, but no gunman had been identified as of Monday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Information on what led to the shooting was not available.

Both the Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

