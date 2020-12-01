Four Lexington County men arrested on child porn charges, SC attorney general says

Four Lexington County men were arrested for committing “heinous and abusive crimes” against children, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Greg Daniel Lancelot, Jr., 23, of Cayce; Patrick Michael Kaminer, 33, of West Columbia; William E. McConnell, 35, of Cayce; and Marc D. Romanelli, 50, of Lexington were arrested on 14 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, Wilson’s office said in a news release.

The four men’s charges are from unrelated incidents.

If convicted on the second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges, the men would face a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count, according to South Carolina law.

Investigators received separate tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Lancelot, McConnell and Romanelli, Wilson’s office said. Investigators said all four men distributed files of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Lancelot was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with two counts; Kaminer was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with two counts; McConnell and Romanelli were both arrested on Nov. 30 and each were charged with five counts, according to the release.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests, while investigators with Wilson’s office, the U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the Cayce Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigations.

