Man dies after being shot inside a vehicle, Richland County sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a man died following a Tuesday night shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Thrush Street, the sheriff’s department said in a Wednesday news release. That’s in Hopkins, less than two miles from the intersection of Old Hopkins Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.

When they arrived, deputies found a man in a vehicle had been shot in the upper body, according to the release. He was treated by EMS before he was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man after performing an autopsy and notifying his family.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or if the vehicle was stopped when the shooting happened, but the shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

