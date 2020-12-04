Elderly woman killed after argument near Main Street in Lexington, SC, police say

A 72-year old woman is dead after a person shot her during an argument behind a shopping center near Lexington’s Main Street Thursday, according to police

Lexington police rushed to the 700 block of Main Street at about 5:40 p.m. in response to the shooting. They found the woman shot in the face behind the Town Square shopping center near a former Kmart, according to Lexington Police Department.

Police rendered aid before paramedics arrived. She died while being taken to the hospital.

Officers found a 49 year-old-man at the scene with a handgun, the department said. Police detained and interviewed him on Thursday evening. It’s unclear if the man is charged or will be charged in the shooting.

A witness told police the shooting happened during an argument.

The victim lived in Gilbert, SC, police said. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the victim once next-of-kin is notified of her death.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is helping investigate.