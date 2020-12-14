Months after shooting in Richland County, two charged with attempted murder, cops say

Months after a shooting at a Blythewood home left a man seriously injured, two men were arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

A third man believed to be involved in the Oct. 25 shooting and home invasion in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard is still wanted, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

But Napoleon Mills, 33, and Israel Porter, 21, were arrested in December, according to the release. Both were charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said.

Mills was also charged with other weapons and drug charges when he was arrested by the sheriff’s department fugitive task force on Dec. 1 at a hotel on Parklane Road in Columbia, according to the release.

After he was taken into custody by the task force on Dec. 9 at a Columbia home on Percival Road, Porter was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violations, the sheriff’s department said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No bond was set for either Mills or Porter on the charges related to the shooting, and both are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

When deputies responded to a 911 call about the gunfire, they found a man who had been shot in both the upper and lower body, according to the release.

Witnesses said the door was kicked in by three men armed with guns, who asked multiple times where the money was before ransacking the home, the sheriff’s department said.

One person at the home was dragged outside and shot, according to the release.

He was taken to an area hospital, but further information on his condition was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.