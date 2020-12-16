Help needed in search for who shot mother of two while she drove on Midlands road

Nearly two weeks after a woman was shot and killed while driving on a Midlands road, law enforcement and her family are asking for help “solving this crime,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Shakimbra “Kim” Reames, the mother of two daughters, died Dec. 3, according to her obituary posted by JP Holley Funeral Home.

On Dec. 2, the 23-year-old Bishopville resident visited a friend in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

She left shortly after midnight, according to the release. As Reames was driving away, she came to a stop for a traffic sign at the intersection of Sandy Grove Church and Cypress roads, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near exit 123 on Interstate 20.

That’s where the vehicle she was driving was shot, according to the release.

Although Reames was hit by the gunfire, she tried to drive away while calling 911, but her vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree at the rear of an abandoned house, the sheriff’s office said.

Reames died from the gunshot wound, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available, and there was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-484-5353, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

A memorial for Reames was held Dec. 11 at New Zion Memorial Garden.

Along with the joy of being a mother, the 2015 Lee Central High School graduate had a passion for doing hair, and took great pride in both, according to her obituary. In addition to her daughters she is survived by her parents, five sisters, and three brothers, among other relatives.

A tribute wall for Reames is set up on the funeral home’s website.

