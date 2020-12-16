Search for man wanted after stolen car chase in Richland County

A search is underway for a man who led sheriff’s deputies on a chase in a stolen car before running away, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The chase happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Deputies saw a car being driven without its headlights on in the Columbia area near Garners Ferry and Atlas roads, the sheriff’s department said.

A database search determined the car had been stolen in the city of Columbia, according to the release.

The car was taken during a carjacking at the Bed Bath & Beyond on Harbison Boulevard in the Columbiana Station shopping center, WIS reported.

The deputies tried to pull over the car, but it drove away, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told The State.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s when the deputies gave chase, and the pursuit ended near S.C. 277 and Farrow Road, the spokesperson said.

The man driving the car jumped out and started running, and the deputies were unable to find him, according to the sheriff’s department.

No description of the man was provided by the sheriff’s department.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The Columbia police did not immediately respond to messages about the carjacking.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.