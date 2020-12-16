Crime & Courts
Richland County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19, department says
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tested positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff’s department announced Wednesday.
Sheriff Lott was first tested on Friday, after it was confirmed a family member had the coronavirus, a Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The State.
Lott’s initial test came back negative, according to the sheriff’s department.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Lott was tested again today, Wednesday, Dec. 16. The results came back positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.
As a precaution, Lott had been self-quarantining since Dec. 9, according to the sheriff’s department. He’s feeling well and resting at home, the spokesperson said.
“I feel fine,” Lott told The State. “No symptoms. Getting a lot of paperwork for the end of the year caught up.”
Lott said he appreciates the communities prayers and support.
Lott has led the Richland County Sheriff’s Department since 1996.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
