Shooting outside North Columbia store leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded, Richland deputies says

Two people ran through the darkened parking lot of the Motor City Market in North Columbia, fleeing from a bloody scene, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another wounded at 5601 Fairfield Road. That’s the location of a 24-hour convenience store about a mile from Interstate 20 between the Greenview and Denny Terrace neighborhoods. The shooting happened outside the store Saturday about 2:40 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Before the shooting, a man and a patron of the store argued, deputies said. Their confrontation escalated into bullets flying. When the shooting was done, three men were hit.

Deputies were called to the scene. They found one man dead and the other two wounded, according to deputies. Paramedics rushed the wounded to the hospital where one died and the other remains, police said.

Deputies are looking for the two people who ran away from the scene but don’t have a description of them yet.

Investigators will provide more information as it becomes available, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone with information to provided tips anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by visiting its website or calling 888-274-6372.