Carjacked officer’s gun, car recovered after high-speed chase, sheriff’s office says

A law enforcement officer’s stolen car and gun were recovered after he and his wife were carjacked on a highway running through the Midlands, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The vehicle, weapon, and other stolen possessions were returned to the North Charleston police officer after the man accused of stealing them was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase that involved multiple jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Shia Lee was charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Orangeburg County. The 31-year-old Burlington, North Carolina, resident is also facing charges in Bamberg County, according to the release.

Lee was taken into custody following the pursuit that began Saturday night in Denmark, South Carolina, before ending in Bamberg, where local law enforcement used stop sticks to halt the stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer had stopped at a rest area near the 154 mile marker on Interstate 26 to let his wife move behind the wheel and continue their trip, according to an incident report.

As the wife was adjusting the mirrors, a man approached the driver’s door and fought with her before showing his gun and telling the couple “he needed their car,” according to the incident report.

After ordering the couple out of the vehicle, Lee drove away toward Charleston, according to the incident report.

The carjacking was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at the rest area, according to the sheriff’s office. About 20 minutes later, the chase began when the Jeep was spotted by Denmark police, according to the release.

The vehicle sped away in the direction of Bamberg, where members of the police department ended the pursuit, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle and weapon were returned to the officer after being recovered in Branchville, according to the release.

