SC Supreme Court delivers another blow to ex-Richland County councilwoman

After being suspended from Richland County Council, former councilwoman Dalhi Myers has been barred from practicing law.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Myers’ law license following her indictment on Dec. 17 on 24 charges. She is listed as being “Not in good standing” and under “interim suspension“ without a specified length of time.

Myers graduated form Howard Law School in 1995, according to the South Carolina Bar. The state’s bar admitted her in 2002. She specialized in business law.

Attorney Desa Ballard, who is representing Myers on her legal disciplinary matters, said the state Supreme Court issues a law license suspension when any lawyer is indicted for a felony or what the court defines as a “’serious crime.’”

“The Court has made no review or analysis of the merits of the accusation against Ms. Myers,” Ballard said. “The order was based solely on the indictment. Ms. Myers maintains her innocence on all charges.”

The state grand jury indicted Myers on charges that included embezzlement and using her position for personal gain, on Dec. 17.

The 24 page indictment details $27,000 in public funds that prosecutors said Myers spent on herself.

Myers used her county issued credit card to take a trip to Greece, travel to Detroit, pay for family to go to Illinois and stay in a resort hotel in Nashville, according to an indictment. She also spent taxpayer money on everyday expenses like her phone bill, phone repairs and items at department stores.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the corruption case against Myers.

Myers was elected to Richland County Council District 10 in 2016. District 10 covers the majority of Lower Richland, including Eastover, Gadsden and Hopkins. She lost her primary race in June 2020 and was set to leave council in January. After the indictment, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Myers from council and appointed Cheryl D. English, who was elected in November to represent District 10.