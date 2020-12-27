One woman is shot and another is being held by Columbia police

One woman is being detained by law enforcement and another is in an area hospital following a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

The gunfire happened in the 3000 block of Howell Court, police said on Twitter. That’s near the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

Information on when the shooting happened, and a motive for the gunfire, was not made available by police.

There was no word on the condition of the woman who was shot, only that she was being treated at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported by police.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not said what charges the woman faces, or if there are any other shooters.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

