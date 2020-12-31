The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Richland County teen charged with murder in shooting death, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, SC

An 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge in Richland County after being arrested Wednesday.

Jaquan D. Allen was taken into custody by Richland County sheriff’s deputies and charged with a shooting death that occurred a week earlier. In addition to murder, Allen is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and circumventing the operation of an electronic monitoring device.

The arrest comes one week after a man was found shot to death in a car on Broad River Road near the intersection with Bush River Road. Sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded after the car the man was driving ran off the road and into a building. He was later pronounced dead at a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County.

Allen was previously arrested in June and charged with assault and battery after allegedly throwing several objects at a parked deputy’s patrol car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Allen is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service