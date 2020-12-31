Richland County teen charged with murder in shooting death, sheriff says

An 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge in Richland County after being arrested Wednesday.

Jaquan D. Allen was taken into custody by Richland County sheriff’s deputies and charged with a shooting death that occurred a week earlier. In addition to murder, Allen is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and circumventing the operation of an electronic monitoring device.

The arrest comes one week after a man was found shot to death in a car on Broad River Road near the intersection with Bush River Road. Sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded after the car the man was driving ran off the road and into a building. He was later pronounced dead at a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County.

Allen was previously arrested in June and charged with assault and battery after allegedly throwing several objects at a parked deputy’s patrol car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Allen is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.