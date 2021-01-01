Man shot and killed; deputies find victim on New Year’s Eve at Columbia-area motel

Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found on New Year’s Eve in a northeast Columbia motel room.

The man, who was shot in the lower body, died after being taken to a hospital, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to investigate a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, 7431 Nates Road, about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the department said. The area where the man was found is between Two Notch and Trenholm roads near Interstate 20..

Investigators have not released the man’s name or provided a possible motive for the shooting.

Nemo Harris, a clerk at the Red Roof Inn, said the shooting resulted from a dispute in an upstairs room. No guests in other rooms were injured, he said.

“Everyone else is fine. I think it was an internal altercation,’’ said Harris, who said he had spoken with investigators and other staff members.

The Sheriff’s Department said Friday it is investigating the death and will provide more information as it becomes available. The department urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.