Man wanted after assault, robbery in checkout line at Columbia Kroger, cops say

A search is underway for a man wanted in an assault and robbery at Kroger supermarket in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The attack happened at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Kroger at 10136 Two Notch Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The grocery store at Sparkleberry Square is in a busy area, densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants, near the intersection with Sparkleberry Lane and half a mile from Spring Valley High School.

The assault occurred as another man was buying gift cards in the self-checkout line, according to the release.

Surveillance video shows the man walk up to the victim in the checkout line, punch him in the face at least two times, and knock him to the ground. The man then ran from the store with the stolen gift cards, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department said the man wanted in the attack was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black flip flops. Video shows he was also wearing a dark-colored face covering.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.