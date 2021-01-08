Crime & Courts

Shooting leaves 16-year-old dead and sheriff searching for answers

A teenager is dead after he was shot late Thursday afternoon in eastern Richland County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road. The 16-year-old male died at a hospital after being wounded in the upper body, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Authorities did not announce an arrest or name the victim, saying they are investigating and will release details when the sheriff’s department learns more.

The shooting happened in a working class community off Lower Richland Boulevard in the Hopkins area southeast of Columbia.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers.

Sammy Fretwell
