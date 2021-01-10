21-year-old Midlands man found shot in car later dies, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight, the Sumter Police Department said Sunday.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, Kayaun Mytrell Daniels was found by officers responding to a shots fired call, police said in a news release.

Officers discovered the 21-year-old Sumter resident behind the wheel of a car that was in the road on Bultman Drive near Walton Street, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Broad Street in the downtown area.

Both Daniels and the car had been shot, police said.

Daniels was taken to an area Prisma Health hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has notified Daniels’ family and scheduled an autopsy.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Police have not reported any arrests or provided any information on a suspect or suspects. Police have not said if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat.

There is no word on what led to the gunfire, but police are asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity is asked to call the police at 803-436-2700, or 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.