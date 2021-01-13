Crime & Courts

USC investigating whether student was involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The University of South Carolina is investigating social media posts claiming a USC student stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, an official said Wednesday.

USC’s police and student conduct office ”are aware of social media and other reports that a student may have been present during last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement. “We are currently coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation — the lead law enforcement agency — and will take the appropriate action warranted.”

While USC did not release the name of the student, USC is aware of the student’s identity, Stensland said.

The riot — in which supporters of President Donald Trump rioted and briefly occupied the U.S. Capitol — killed five people, one of whom was a Capitol Police officer who was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

South Carolina officials have said they will investigate anyone locally who was involved in the riot and who may have committed a crime, according to a previous article from The State.

