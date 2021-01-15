Tattoo could hold key to identifying body found in freezer at abandoned SC house

S.C. law enforcement officials are hoping a tattoo holds the key to solving the mystery of a body found in a freezer in an abandoned house last week.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a tattoo found on the shoulder of a man’s body, hoping it will help identify the man and how he ended up in an abandoned home in a rural area of the Midlands of South Carolina.

The tattoo shows a man’s face underneath a sun. Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell also identified the clothing the man was wearing when he was found; size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, a short-sleeve t-shirt and a brown Gucchi belt.

“We have a distinct tattoo and also a clothing description that we’re hoping can be used to make an identification,” Ravenell said in a press release Thursday. “If anyone recognizes any part of the description, please get in touch with us.”

The man’s body was found Jan. 3 by a group of teenagers riding all-terrain vehicles who decided to visit what they heard was a “haunted” house in the area. There, they discovered the man’s body inside a freezer on the property.

The mystery deepened on Jan. 5, the house burned to the ground in what law enforcement described as “suspicious” circumstances.

The two-story house had stood for 100 years on Woodview Circle about three miles east of the town of Norway. The home had been empty for a decade.

The sheriff is asking anyone who might have information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).