Lexington woman sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

A Lexington woman will spend close to a decade in federal prison after a sheriff deputy’s traffic stop uncovered an illegal firearm and a stash of drugs.

Natalie Michelle Quarles, 45, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday.

Quarles was stopped for a traffic violation on July 3, 2018. Quarles was driving with a suspended license, and had been deemed a habitual traffic offender by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. When the deputy searched the vehicle after she was arrested, he found a loaded firearm, $1,400 in cash, marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen pills.

Quarles is prohibited from owning a gun in South Carolina due to previous felony convictions for assault and battery, grand larceny, burglary and strong-arm robbery.

Under federal sentencing rules, her term must be served without parole, and be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

