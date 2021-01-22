Crime & Courts
Columbia police investigate shooting incident on Millwood Avenue
Columbia police officers closed the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Short Street Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. as they gathered evidence from a shooting incident.
There are no reported injuries or victims.
Police were trying to determine if surveillance cameras detected the incident that was called in around 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments