Columbia police investigate shooting incident on Millwood Avenue

Columbia police officers closed the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Short Street Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. as they gathered evidence from a shooting incident.

There are no reported injuries or victims.

Police were trying to determine if surveillance cameras detected the incident that was called in around 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.