Columbia police arrest man for child sexual abuse materials, said AG Alan Wilson

Cameron Joseph Brooks, 21, of Graniteville, S.C. near Aiken, was arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Columbia Police Department arrested Brooks Thursday.

He is charged with a felony count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Brooks is also charged with four counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

According to the news release, “Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. ‘Pornography’ can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.”

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.