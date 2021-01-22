Sumter newborn died from mom’s drug use, sheriff’s department says

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 20 after an autopsy by the Medical University of South Carolina found her newborn baby tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Tricia Lynn Yazici, 23, gave birth to a 25-week-old fetus who tested positive for methamphetamine on Oct. 19, 2020, according to a warrant. The child died later that day and an autopsy indicated that the child’s death was caused by Yazici’s drug use.

She is charged with homicide by child abuse.

“It’s tragic that the defendant’s drug abuse led to the death of her child,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We know that drug abuse can destroy a life but it’s even more painful to learn that a child’s life is lost because of it.”